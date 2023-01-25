Just because you’re getting ready to spend the rest of your life with someone doesn’t mean it should take a lifetime to pay for the ring.
The past few years have seen a nearly 50% decrease in average engagement ring spending. Although the market shows signs of that number climbing again, the opportunities to save on engagement rings are here to stay.
With a bit of background knowledge and strategy, there are several effective ways you can find the perfect engagement ring for you and your partner without blowing your whole wedding budget.
CUTTING COST, NOT QUALITY
According to Brides’ American Wedding Study, the average spending on an engagement ring decreased significantly in 2020 to $3,756 from an average of $7,829 two years earlier — though that cost seems to be popping back up again since the pandemic.
Modern developments in engineering, online shopping, and cultural attitudes are several factors that have increased affordable access to diamonds and jewelry. For example, cost-effective lab-grown diamonds now account for nearly a third of engagement ring sales.
To capitalize on these ongoing changes, here’s how to save serious cash on an engagement ring that will still stun and delight your partner.
For diamond engagement rings, the central diamond will usually make up most of the cost.
The value of that stone predominantly depends on four factors that experts call the four Cs. According to the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), four characteristics help establish a standardized valuation of diamonds: Carat Weight, Clarity, Color and Cut .
Many experts now also include a “fifth C”: Creation, denoting whether a stone is naturally occurring or lab-grown.
With the four Cs, slight differences in ratings can make a sizable price difference. Using this knowledge, you can slash the cost of your main stone without sacrificing quality or visual appeal.
For example, a stone with VVS1 (very, very slightly included) clarity from Brilliant Earth lists for $3140 , while an equivalent stone with flawless clarity goes for $4900. That’s nearly a $2,000 price difference, even though the two stones are practically indistinguishable without specialized equipment. Similarly, you can save $300 by choosing a $1210 stone of I color rather than an equivalent $1570 stone of D color.
You could also pay $1570, $2490 or $5410 for a 0.5-carat, 0.65-carat, or 1.03-carat stone, respectively, even when all other factors match.
The so-called fifth C, Creation, is another great way to save on your diamond. Although chemically and visually identical to equivalent natural stones, lab-grown diamonds are easier to produce and typically cheaper to buy. In 2021, this new, more affordable alternative accounted for 28.4% of engagement ring sales.
CONSIDER LESS-TRADITIONAL VARIATIONS
Cultural expectations and the weight we place on them can have a massive impact on the cost of an engagement ring.
For instance, most of us have heard the supposed rule that you need to spend two months’ salary on an engagement ring. It’s unclear where this figure came from, but most couples reject this rule, saving them significant money.
The same goes for style and appearance. For example, clear diamonds are typical for engagement rings but are not required.
Many celebrities have made a splash with alternative choices ranging from brown diamonds to colored stones-such as Princess Diana’s famous sapphire ring and Eva Longoria’s ruby. Even moonstones can be fashionable engagement rings.
If you and your partner prefer less-common styles, colors and shapes, then nothing should stop you from going in that direction. Paving a new path enables you to find something you and your partner will love while often finding significantly cheaper options.
THINK ABOUT THE SETTING
While much of your ring-buying focus will be on the stone, the setting is still crucial to cost and appearance. For instance, a band with many additional stones can quickly raise your bill. On the other hand, simple solitaire settings never go out of style and are a great way to keep your costs in a reasonable range.
The metals you choose are also a significant factor. For example, 14K white gold is cheaper and more durable than platinum, although the latter is currently more popular. The two metals have a similar appearance, but one is likely a better choice for both cost and longevity.
SHOP ALL YOUR OPTIONS
Online shopping is a lifesaver for reducing the cost of your engagement ring. You can not only choose between many online merchants but also use filters to pare down their selection to the perfect stone and setting for you and your partner.
Explore reputable ring shopping sites such as Brilliant Earth, Ritani and With Clarity. For those who love alternative fashion and standing out from the crowd, Quince is an excellent option for eccentric finds. If you and your significant other are interested in designing your own ring, try sites like Gemist. You can even shop for unique and affordable engagement rings on Etsy.
Take your time, and use this leverage to zero in on the best deal for the best ring for your proposal. Check out different stores, play with their filters and look at prices for different settings and stones. Your sweetie isn’t going anywhere, and this decision is worth a bit of patience.
Your engagement ring symbolizes the lifelong commitment you intend to make to your partner. In the modern age, that commitment likely includes mutual decisions, financial prudence, and long-term goals. Let the ring you choose represent those values rather than circumvent them.
You have many tools to help you choose a ring that will wow and woo your partner without draining your money. Marriage is a long road ahead. Take this as your first opportunity to begin on secure and stable footing together.
———
This article was produced by The Budget Savvy Bride and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.