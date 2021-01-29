Taylor (Christy) and Wesley Foshie Jan 29, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Taylor (Christy) and Wesley Foshie, of Greeneville, pose for a photo on the grounds of The Barn at Madison Ridge in Telford, Tennessee, where they exchanged vows Oct. 24, 2020. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Pharmacy Tech Charged With Opioid Pill Theft Body Found In Vehicle Along 70 Bypass Melody Murray (Died: Jan. 22, 2021) Hometown Heroes: Kelley Dabbs Longtime South Greene Fire Chief Powers Steps Down Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.