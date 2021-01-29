Reynolds and Potter After Ceremony

 Kimberly Philbeck

McKenzie Reynolds and Zak Potter married on Oct. 24, 2020 at Central Baptist Church in Greeneville. They honeymooned at Sandals-Saint Lucia Regency La Toc and reside in Johnson City.

