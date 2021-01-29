Their Special Day Jan 29, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email McKenzie Reynolds and Zak Potter married on Oct. 24, 2020, at Central Baptist Church in Greeneville. Kimberly Philbeck Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save McKenzie Reynolds and Zak Potter married on Oct. 24, 2020 at Central Baptist Church in Greeneville. They honeymooned at Sandals-Saint Lucia Regency La Toc and reside in Johnson City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Pharmacy Tech Charged With Opioid Pill Theft Body Found In Vehicle Along 70 Bypass Melody Murray (Died: Jan. 22, 2021) Hometown Heroes: Kelley Dabbs Longtime South Greene Fire Chief Powers Steps Down Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.