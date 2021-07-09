Caris Healthcare and Sleep Solutions will host a community yard sale on their properties July 17 from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
The properties are located at 2140 and 2130 East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Spaces can be secured for a $10 donation or $20 for two on a first come, first served basis.
To reserve a space, call, text or leave a message for Renee Lowery, marketing representative at Caris Healthcare, at 423-552-3837.
Lowery said in a release that Caris is thrilled to be able to provide highly visible space for the community to take advantage of as well as assist in the fundraising efforts for Alzheimer’s Tennessee.
Sleep Solutions owner and operator Justin Wilhoit said in the release that he is honored to be able to provide space and participate in the event.
“Greeneville is a community that always comes together to help each other and we love being a part of it,” Wilhoit said.
Tracy Kendall-Wilson, regional director of Alzheimer’s Tennessee, said in the release that the organization is pleased to be a recipient of the funds raised by Caris Healthcare and Sleep Solutions.
Educational resources will be available during the event for anyone who may need information about Alzheimer’s.