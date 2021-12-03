JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State University Buccaneers will host the Kennesaw State Owls in the second round of the NCAA FCS football playoffs at 2 p.m. Saturday at William B. Greene, Jr., Stadium.
ETSU (10-1) had a bye in the first round of the playoffs last week, while Kennesaw State (11-1) posted a 48-21 first-round win over Davidson at home.
ETSU’s lone loss this season was 21-16 at UT Chattanooga on Oct. 16. Kennesaw State’s lone loss was 45-17 at Georgia Tech on Sept. 11.
“Kennesaw State is a good football team. Obviously if they weren’t good, they wouldn’t be in this position,” said ETSU coach Randy Sanders. “They run the three-back option on offense and that is something that we see a couple of times a year, so that helps. Defensively, they play pretty similar style that we run. Maybe not quite as multiple in their coverage package but front blitzes are pretty similar.
“They are good people and they do it with good players. Coach (Brian) Bohannon and his staff are good coaches and they know what they are doing.”
Kennesaw State ranks second nationally with 277 yards per game, most of which is grinded out in its option attack. The Owls have rushed for 150 yards or more in 71 straight games.
Sophomore quarterback Xavier Shepherd, a Nashville native who played his prep career at Pearl-Cohn High School, leads Kennesaw State in rushing with 851 yards and 23 touchdowns on 234 carries.
Shepherd has also completed 73 of 118 passes for 1,296 yards and 15 touchdowns with three interceptions.
“(Defending the triple option) is all about assignment football,” said ETSU senior linebacker Jared Folks. “That type of offense wants to lull you to sleep. They want to be tougher than you but they want you to get you out of your assignment.
“There are 11 people on the field and if one person is out of place, the ball is going to find the mistake. We have to make sure we are all on point and doing our jobs.”
The Bucs were crowned Kings of the SoCon on Nov. 20 after winning the de facto Southern Conference title game with a 38-35 victory over Mercer.
It’s ETSU’s first outright SoCon title and the second league title in the Sanders era. The Bucs also captured a share of the 2018 SoCon title.
ETSU utilizes a more balanced offense. Junior running back Quay Holmes has 1,448 yards and 16 TDs on 238 carries, while junior running back Jacob Saylors has 989 yards and 10 TDs on 129 carries.
“It is always important to establish a good running game. And with the great backs that we have, it is easier at times,” said ETSU junior offensive lineman Tre’mond Shorts. “By establishing a good running game, it makes it easier to open up the screen passes or play-action plays and other dimensions in the offense.”
ETSU freshman quarterback Tyler Riddell has completed 173 of 271 passes for 2,134 yards and 16 TDs with three interceptions.
Sophomore Will Huzzie is ETSU’s top receiver with 53 catches for 759 yards and four TDs. Sophomore Juliun Price, a West Greene High grad, has 16 catches for 242 yards.
In 2015, Kennesaw State kicked off its first season of football against the Bucs, who were making their reappearance in football after a 12-year hiatus.
The Owls won 56-16 at Kermit Tipton Stadium on the campus of Science Hill High School in Johnson City.
The Bucs kicked off their 2016 season with a 20-17 overtime win at Kennesaw State. The two teams haven’t met since.
“These are two programs that came back at the exact same time so there is a lot of symmetry there and Kennesaw State has done a phenomenal job and has been a good football team,” Sanders said. “I also think we are a good football team now.
“I think this speaks well for both ETSU and Kennesaw State administration and coaches to get the programs to where we are today. You have two really good football teams playing on Saturday and it will be a fun football game.”
The Buccaneer Sports Network (BSN) will provide pregame, in-game and postgame coverage on the Bucs’ flagship station WXSM-AM 640 and affiliate station 104.9 FM NASH ICON.
Saturday’s game will also be broadcast on ESPN+.