A summer a year ago, Jacob Deal was hired to take over the reins of the West Greene boys’ basketball program. Now after a year at the helm, Coach Deal feels more comfortable with his Buffaloes as they prepare for the 2019-20 campaign.
“I was hired last summer after the dead period (when school teams must take a break from practice and workouts), and although the team went through some summer camps, I wasn’t with them,” Deal said. “I think the players know me better now, and we had a good summer.”
Deal’s first year at West Greene was about a break-even season (15-16 overall, 4-8 in the league), and the coach felt “pretty good” about the progress of his team.
“You always wonder what you could have done better, and we were involved in a lot of close games,” he said. “We won a couple we probably shouldn’t have, and we lost a couple we probably should have won. But that’s the way it goes. What I must do as a coach, and what I hope our players will do, is not make the same mistakes we made last year.”
The Buffs lost heavily to graduation last spring. Picking up diplomas were the team’s leading scorer, Kyler Clowers, along with regular starters post Lucas Bennett and steady guard Grayson Potter. But several players are returning that Deal hopes will keep the program on the upswing.
“We lost a lot of points in Clowers and Bennett,” Deal noted. “We’ve got some capable guys that can pick up the slack, but they’ve got to get their feet wet early. Playing together this summer should pay some dividends.”
Chief among the returnees is junior point guard Jacob Stimmell. Stimmell ran the offense as a sophomore last year and obviously will be counted on heavily in the upcoming campaign.
“Jacob didn’t have to score last year,” the coach said. “He ran the offense and got the ball where it needed to be. Now we want him to score more. First and foremost we really need to have Stimmell on the floor.”
Stimmell is the only returnee that was a full-time starter, although several others were starters at times or at the least were in on the action very early in games. Allen Vaughn is one of those. His early practice time this fall has been limited due to football.
“Last year we brought Vaughn in off the bench and he played well for us,” the coach noted. “We’ve got to get him on the floor more. He is the best scorer that we have returning.”
This year’s roster features three seniors, with Trey Fillers receiving the most minutes last year. Cole Ellenburg is another senior who suffered through some injuries last year and could not get his year going like he wanted it to, but Deal expects him to play big minutes in the upcoming months. Alan Neal is the other senior and will scrap for minutes, too.
Kenton Cobble, a junior, played sparingly as a sophomore and will get more time on the floor his junior campaign.
The coach also pointed out the speed of Damien Budriss, a sophomore who has excelled on the football field for the Buffs.
“He’s quick,” Deal said. “He has the potential to be as good on the court as he is on the football field. He never played much basketball until eighth grade, so he’s still learning.”
Kaeden Williams, another sophomore, is described by his coach as possibly the team’s best 3-point shooter.
“We will certainly play a lot of young guys,” the coach said. “We played 10 or 11 each game last year, and I expect it will be much the same way this season. We have some inexperience so we will try them all.”
One of the best traits of Deal’s team this year is “they’re coachable.”
“They play hard, and we have some guys who are buying in to what we are trying to do here at West Greene,” Deal added. “We worked in the weight room a lot this summer. We played some good teams over the summer, and I think the guys understand what a difference strength makes.”
Deal said the lack of size this year might require more zone defense by his charges.
“I think they prefer to play man-up, but they know we may have to pack it in sometimes and play zone,” he said.
Several freshmen will battle for spots on the varsity roster. He said frosh Ethan Turner has shown a lot of spark in practice and may break through early. The roster will also include two exchange students: Jakob Mau from Germany and Alvara Escribano from Spain.
On paper, Deal thinks Greeneville and Grainger have the upper hand as the teams to beat for the conference crown. He noted South Greene’s play last year and said you couldn’t count them out.
“I think Greeneville and Grainger, and then it could be anybody for the other seeds,” he said. “It’s a tough league and you have to be ready every night out, because anybody can beat you.”
The Buffs will open the year at the Hardee’s Classic and drew tournament host David Crockett in the first round.
BUFFS 2019-20 SCHEDULE
Nov. 19 – at Sullivan North (HOF)
Nov. 23 – at Alcoa (HOF)
Nov. 23 – at Pigeon Forge (HOF)
Nov. 25-30 – at Hardees Classic, Crockett
Dec. 3 – VOLUNTEER
Dec. 5 – at Washburn
Dec. 6 – at North Greene
Dec. 9 – at Cherokee
Dec. 10 – at Chuckey-Doak
Dec. 13 – CLAIBORNE
Dec. 17 – at Volunteer
Dec. 20-21 – at Cherokee Tourney
Jan. 7 – at South Greene
Jan. 9 – PROVIDENCE ACADEMY
Jan. 10 – GRAINGER
Jan. 14 – at Greeneville
Jan. 17 – at Cumberland Gap
Jan. 21 – WASHBURN
Jan. 24 – at Providence Academy
Jan. 25 – NORTH GREENE
Jan. 27 – CHEROKEE
Jan. 28 – CHUCKEY-DOAK
Jan. 31 – at Claiborne
Feb. 4 – SOUTH GREENE
Feb. 7 – at Grainger
Feb. 11 – GREENEVILLE
Feb. 14 – Cumberland Gap