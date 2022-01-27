Aerzen USA has acquired vacuum pump and system component manufacturer Vooner FloGard Corp., which operates in Greeneville.
According to a press release from the company, Aerzen is an international manufacturer of multiple types of blowers and compressors that are used for air and gas applications in wastewater treatment, pneumatic conveying of bulk materials and process gas conveying. It is based in Pennsylvania.
“The acquisition of Vooner increases Aerzen USA’s capabilities and application knowledge and provides us with greater access to our core markets of paper, food, power, mining, and chemical,” said Aerzen USA President Tony Morris.
Vooner’s local operations, under CVN Vooner, are focused on water-removal and water-management equipment and systems for the pulp and paper industry. It has operated in Greeneville since 1984 and is located on T. Elmer Cox Drive.
“We are pleased we could come to terms with Aerzen USA and are excited about the opportunities we will have together.” said Charles H. Wunner, president and CEO of Vooner.
Corporate Secretary Barbara Wunner added, “The synergy with our two companies is strong, and we are excited about the growth opportunities ahead for Vooner as a member of the Aerzen USA team.”
For more information about Aerzen, visit www.aerzen.com/en-us.