KNOXVILLE — The Green Industry Field Day will be hosted in person this year by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture. The event takes place on June 27, and participants will enjoy a variety of sessions that will take place beginning at the UT Gardens Plaza and ending in the Brehm Animal Science Building Lecture Hall.
This field day offers participants a special opportunity to gain top-notch information and keep updated on variety of topics from UTIA specialists to better a landscape, nursery or garden business center. Three morning sessions and four afternoon sessions will be offered for industry professionals with topics ranging from pest management to outdoor safety.
Amy Fulcher, Extension specialist and professor in the Department of Plant Sciences, is looking forward to the return of an in-person 2023 Green Industry Field Day.
“The day will be infused with both new and old!” says Fulcher. “We will have familiar faces and the ever-popular walking tours at the UT Gardens as well as a chance to meet and learn from our new Extension specialist in turf and entomology!”
This event will be held in person and is free to attend, registration will begin promptly at 8 a.m. EDT. The first session will begin at 8:30 a.m. with each session lasting about one hour. This field day will conclude at 4:30 p.m.
The opportunity to receive pesticide points will be available to pesticide license holders.
The UT Gardens, Knoxville, is located at 2518 Jacob Drive, and the Brehm Animal Science Building is located at 2506 River Drive. For more details about the 2023 Field Days, visit agresearch.tennessee.edu/field-days or reach out to your local county Extension office.