KNOXVILLE — The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is planning three in-person field days focused on horse management. Presentations and hands-on educational materials will be of interest for equine owners of all experience levels.
Presentations will be provided by faculty from UT’s Department of Animal Science, UT Extension and the UT College of Veterinary Medicine. The topics this year will focus on emergency preparedness, internal parasite management, nutrition and more. Trending topics in the equine industry will also be discussed with a question-and-answer session.
"The equine industry plays an important role in the state’s economy and is also an important part of Tennessee’s heritage,” says Carrie Castille, senior vice chancellor and senior vice president of UTIA. “The Horse Management Field Days offer equine owners across the state the opportunity to access high-quality information from UTIA experts — information that can help ensure the health of Tennessee horses and that ownership remains a part of our heritage for future generations."
The dates and locations of the February fields days are:
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 5 p.m. EST – Brehm Animal Science Arena at UT Institute of Agriculture Campus, Knoxville
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 5 p.m. CST – Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center, 1000 Main Entrance Drive, Spring Hill
Each event will include dinner and is open to the public. All ages are welcome to attend.
Pre-registration is open until Feb. 5 and is $5 per person, which includes dinner. Additional information and registration can be found online. Late and on-site registration is permitted for $10 per person.
Events will be held indoors and outdoors, weather permitting. Indoor locations will be used in the event of inclement weather.
Contact Sawyer Main at smain@tennessee.edu or 865-974-7294 with questions or for group pricing information.