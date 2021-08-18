On July 16, the Greene County Agriculture Education Foundation held its Third Annual Awards Banquet at the Harvest Restaurant.
The Greene County Agriculture Education Foundation was founded on March 23, 1993, by the four local FFA advisors at that time: Benny Hensley from North Greene High School; Norman Mitchel from Chuckey Doak High School; Donald Swaney from West Greene High School; and Bud Tucker from South Greene High School. The foundation recognized the living founding members with a certificate at the meeting and thanked them for their foresight into the need for a foundation that would be a bridge between the community and the FFA Chapters in Greene County.
The keynote speaker for the awards night was Tyler Laws, pharmacist with the Medicine Shoppe in Jonesborough. Laws was the fifth FFA senior to receive the Foundation’s Scholarship in 2000. Laws told the group that the FFA Chapter at SGHS, where he was a member, allowed him to get the skills he needed to help him later in college to help prepare for his future career. He told the recent scholarship recipients to always be hard workers and to never give up on their career goals for life.
Next, Foundation President Roger Carter recognized all the businesses that partnered with the Greene County Agriculture Education Foundation in 2021 to help provide funding for the two $1,000 scholarships being presented as well as providing $1,000 to the four local FFA Chapters to help purchase shop supplies equipment, greenhouse supplies, judging contests, conventions and agriculture education.
There are presently four levels of partnerships that exist within the foundation: Platinum for any donation $2,000 or more; Gold for donations from $1,000 to $1,999; Silver for donations from $500 to $999; and Bronze donations up to $499. For 2021, there were a total of 17 businesses that partnered with the foundation. The next presentation was the $1,000 to each of the Local FFA Chapters in Greene County.
This year’s two $1,000 scholarships to local FFA graduated seniors brings the total amount of scholarship money awarded by the foundations to $40,000. The two scholarships for 2021 are the 43rd and 44th the foundation has awarded since 1997 when the first scholarship for $500 was awarded. This year the recipients are Marissa Jones and Shelby Garland.
Jones is a 2021 graduate of South Greene High School, where she was very active in the FFA Chapter. She is the daughter of Timothy Jones and Karen Johnson. Jones plans to attend Walters State Community College in the fall. She plans to major in animal science with a minor in agriculture science. Her dream is to become a veterinarian once she completes college.
Garland is a 2021 graduate of Chuckey Doak High School where she was active in the FFA Chapter. She is the daughter of Michael and Bambi Garland. Garland plans to attend Walters State Community College in the fall. She plans to major in agriculture education and minor in animal science. Her dream is to become an agriculture teacher and FFA advisor once she complete college.