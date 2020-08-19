The Greene County Agriculture Education Foundation held its second awards banquet July 17 at the Harvest Restaurant. At this event, donors to the foundation were acknowledged and several awards were presented. Stacy Bolton, foundation secretary and treasurer, gave the audience a brief history of the Agriculture Education Foundation.
In a news release, foundation leaders said they “would like to thank the donors for their generosity during the 2020 year.” Those donations, according to the news release, allowed the foundation to donate $1,000 to each of the Greene County School System’s FFA Chapters. Each chapter will be able to use the funds to purchase shop supplies, equipment, greenhouse supplies, allow students to participate in judging contests and to attend FFA conventions.
The foundation was also able to present a $1,000 scholarship to two local senior FFA members. They were Madelin Miser from CDHS FFA and Zachary Cochran from NGHS FFA.
Madelin is the daughter of Tommy and Amy Miser and plans to attend Walters State Community College in the fall and pursue a major in Ag Business. Zachary is the son of David and Rebecca Cochran and plans to attend Tennessee Technological University where he will pursue a major Agriculture Engineering Technology.
Foundation President Roger Carter acknowledged those who donated to the foundation during 2020:
Platinum donor – Heritage Community Bank
Gold donors: C & C Millwright, in memory of Jimmy Jack Cansler; Greene County Express, in honor of Zetta Harmon and in memory of Joe Harmon; Marsh Petroleum Company; Farm Credit Services; Greene Farmers Co-Op; John Deere Power Products; Modern Woodman of America
Silver donor: West Hills Tractor.
Bronze donors: Meade Tractor; Andrew Johnson Bank; Apex Bank; Plastic Innovations, Inc; Hurd Employees Credit Union; Greeneville Builders Supply