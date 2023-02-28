South Greene High School students who completed the the Briggs & Stratton small engine certification are shown, from left, Damien Jackson, Jake Wheel, Joseph Penrose, Matthew Drisko, Matthew Davis, Julia Fanning, and Delaney Roberts. Also earning the certification were Jordan Shelton and Molly Parker.
The Agriculture Engineering class at South Greene High School has achieved 100% completion of the Briggs & Stratton small engine certification.
The certification allows the students to increase their value as entry-level workers by demonstrating mastery of operational theory, governor systems, ignition systems, fuel systems and carburetors, charging systems, diagnostics, failure analysis and basic repair of small engine systems.
According to the Tennessee Department of Education's website, students who obtain the Briggs & Stratton Basic Small Engine certification will acquire marketable skills for a competitive edge and will require less additional training to obtain the Master Service Technician and other advanced Briggs & Stratton certifications.
To earn the certification, students must pass all five exams within 12 months with a score of 75% or higher. Each exam varies in length with a combination of multiple choice and true and false questions.
The exam is at no cost for agricultural education teachers and students.