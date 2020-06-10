NASHVILLE — All of Tennessee’s 15 state forests are now certified to the Sustainable Forestry Initiative Forest Management Standard, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry.
The agency announced that all state forests — covering 168,359 acres — passed the third-party audit for forestry management practices. This independent certification assures that forests are managed sustainably, which is essential for clean water, wildlife habitat, and market access.
“We are proud of our state forest management team’s efforts to achieve certification with SFI,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher said in the news release. “It means we are following a strict set of requirements and rules that ensure our land and resources are managed responsibly and sustainably. Certification is a key tool in helping our forests remain healthy and productive for generations to come.”
SCS Global Services conducted the audit required for certification. The company specializes in third-party environmental and sustainability certification with 30 years of experience in forest management assessment.
“Based on a rigorous evaluation of forest management practices, which included site inspections, extensive documentation review, and stakeholder consultation, we are pleased to confirm that the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s state forest lands qualified for SFI certification,” SCS Global Services’ Director of Forest Management Brendan Grady said. ”This leadership at the state level sets an example for public and private forest management and serves as a vital link in the chain of bringing sustainably-produced forest products to market.”
Certification under the Sustainable Forestry Initiative helps the Division of Forestry maximize the positive impacts of managed forests and meet high standards to address social, economic and environmental impacts, the state agency said in its news release.