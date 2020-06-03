Appalachian RC&D Council (ARCD) has announced the creation of the Appalachian RC&D Council AmeriCorps program. This program is possible through grant support from Volunteer Tennessee and the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS). The new AmeriCorps program will focus on food and agriculture programs, healthy living through better nutrition, and creating greater access to locally-grown food and agriculture products.
ARCD’s AmeriCorps program will provide AmeriCorps Service Members to eligible host sites for a small service fee. Members will be in full-time service for each host site for a one-year term with the option to renew for additional terms. Members will receive a living allowance stipend through the program and are eligible for an educational award provided through CNCS upon completion of their term.
Eligible host organizations include, but are not limited to nonprofit organizations, food banks, schools and youth education programs, community and senior centers, health care clinics, nonprofit farmers markets, or government agencies. Organizations and agencies interested in becoming a host site are encouraged to contact Rachel Wheeler at rachel@arcd.org for more information. Those interested may also fill out the host site application form.
The number of AmeriCorps Service Members is limited, so those who are interested in becoming a host site are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.
Individuals who are interested in becoming an AmeriCorps Service Member can also contact Rachel Wheeler at rachel@arcd.org for more information on how to apply.
Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council is a 501©3 non-profit organization serving the six-county region of Northeast Tennessee.
The mission of ARCD is to conserve natural resources and improve rural economies through community leadership and enhanced educational opportunities. For more information on ARCD and its programming, visit arcd.org.