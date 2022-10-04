The Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council has opened registration for its Field School Winter Business Intensive program.
The beginning farmer training program, now in its eighth year, will begin Nov. 10 and run until March 9. Registration will end when spots are filled or on Nov. 1, whichever comes first, according to a news release.
There are eight sessions, covering specific areas of running a farming operation, including: business plans, marketing, financial management, sustainable production planning, risk management, loans, grants, and support programs.
Each session includes presentations from industry experts. Representatives of USDA Extension, NRCS, and Farm Service Agency will all present, and they will be joined by experienced farmers from around the region.
In recent years, Field School Winter Business Intensive has quickly sold out, so those interested are encouraged to reserve their spot soon, organizers said in the news release.
Spots are limited, and each registration includes materials for up to two people from the same farm. The cost of the program is $99, which includes participation for up to two people from the same farm.
A limited number of scholarships are available for veteran, minority, or limited resource farmers. Anyone interested in a scholarship should email Program Coordinator Rosie McVeigh at rosie@arcd.org .
The ARCD’s Field School is supported by the Beginning Farmer and Ranchers Development Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council is a nonprofit organization serving East Tennessee and beyond. Its mission is to conserve natural resources and improve rural economies through community leadership and enhanced educational opportunities. For more information, visit arcd.org .