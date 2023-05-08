Appalachian Resource Conservation & Development Council (ARCD) is hosting a workshop series for women farmers and farm landowners in Greene County titled “Women Preserving Farmland for the Future,” the agency announced in a news release.
The workshop will be hosted over three days, May 22-24 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at Rural Resources in Greeneville. Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Registration is $15 and includes lunch each day and a workbook for each participant. Space is limited, and attendees must register online.
This workshop is targeted toward women farmers, widowed farm landowners, daughters who have inherited farmland, and other women who make management decisions on forest or farmland in Greene County. Women Preserving Farmland for the Future will help to conserve the farmland that is integral to the strength of the agriculture industry in Northeast Tennessee. Tennessee loses farmland at an alarming rate; on average 1,300 family farms and 100,000 acres of farmland are lost each year across the state. This loss of farmland can be prevented by protecting farmland today through succession planning and land conservation easements or trusts.
Dana York of Grand Oak Farm and Green Earth Connection will facilitate this workshop. York brings her unique skillset and knowledge base from her career at NRCS and her years of farming on her family’s Century Farm. She is passionate about conserving farmland and is thrilled to be able to offer this resource to other local farmers and landowners.
These workshops provide the opportunity to talk with conservation, extension, and estate planning professionals to help plan the future of farmland to prevent farmland loss. Participants will join a group of 20-plus women landowners as well as female conservation and extension staff from Greene County. Participants will leave with the information, confidence, and contacts needed to make informed decisions for their land and to obtain technical and financial assistance to protect and improve their natural resources. The workshop schedule is as follows:
Session 1: Monday, May 22 — “Conservation Planning: You and Your Land”
Session 2: Tuesday, May 23 — “Caring for Your Land: Who Can Help?”
Session 3: Wednesday, May 24 — “The Future of Your Farm: Planning a Legacy”
Workshops will be held at Rural Resources Food and Farm Education Center, 2870 Holly Creek Road, Greeneville,
This program is made possible through program sponsorship from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Association of RC&D Councils. Additional sponsorships and facilitation provided by Green Earth Connection, Farm Bureau, Farm Credit, First Bank and Trust, and Plastic Innovations, Inc.
This workshop is expected to reach capacity quickly. Online registration is available at arcd.org/farmland. All registrants will be contacted by the program facilitator ahead of the workshop with more information about attendance and what they will need to bring to the workshop. Attendance at all three sessions is strongly encouraged since those in attendance will be active participants in deciding what will be discussed at each session and will develop mutually beneficial relationships with other women and natural resource organizations and businesses.
This is the second in the series of Land Transition Workshops facilitated by ARCD. The first was held in November 2022 in Washington County, and additional workshops are planned over the course of the next two years in each of the remaining counties of Northeast Tennessee. Women Preserving Farmland for the Future welcomes all people who identify as women and non-binary folks.
The Appalachian RC&D Council is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization serving Northeast Tennessee and beyond. The mission of ARCD is to conserve natural resources and improve rural economies through community leadership and enhanced educational opportunities. For more information on ARCD and its programming, visit arcd.org.