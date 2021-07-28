Greene County farmer Emmy Armstrong was named Greene County’s winner in the Tennessee Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Achievement Award contest during the recent Young Farmers and Ranchers Summer Conference.
As a diversified row crop farmer, Armstrong was named county winner based upon her farm and financial records from 2020, in addition to her leadership on the farm, in her community and in Farm Bureau, according to a news release.
Armstrong’s century farm operation is diverse in crops including hay, watermelon, pumpkins, sweet corn, green beans and corn silage. Along with crops, she also has beef cattle, hogs, chickens and dairy cattle.
For this achievement, Armstrong received $200 from Tennessee Farm Bureau and Service Companies.