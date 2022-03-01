Appalachian Sustainable Development (ASD) is inviting farmers and food producers in northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia to submit their free listing for the 2022-2023 online Local Food Guide at https://asdevelop.org/local-food-guide/. Email Lindsey Felty at: lfelty@asdevelop.org with questions.
Since 2006, ASD has been creating the Local Food Guide to connect consumers with the local and regional farmers growing and raising their food, according to a news release. The free guide was originally printed and distributed throughout the Tri Cities and went to the online format in 2020 due in part to COVID-19. The Online Local Food Guide lists local and regional farms, products that are being grown and raised in the region, farmers market locations and hours, breweries, wineries, restaurants and more.
ASD’s Local Food Guide helps producers find additional income streams, consumers find locally produced food and restaurants and retailers gain exposure through being included in a free resource that promotes Central Appalachian agriculture products, according to the news release.
Felty, ASD outreach manager, said, “ASD’s Local Food Guide is a handy resource for consumers who are interested in finding and supporting local farmers, food producers and businesses. I always tell farmers to add their free listings. Whether they want folks coming to their farms for tours or they want people to find them at a farmers market, it’s easy to do. It’s also a great place for wineries, businesses, restaurants and more to add their listings. When people know what’s available locally, they can help local economies. Buying local is always smart. A dollar spent locally multiplies its value each time it’s spent in the local economy.”