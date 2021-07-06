The Greene County Partnership’s Agribusiness Committee will host the Beef Day Celebration 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Greene Farmers Co-Op, 1414 W. Main St., the organization said in a news release.
Greene County Farm Bureau will sponsor the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place prize winners in a tailgate display presentation involving the local high school FFA Chapters. The display will be promoting beef products and will be decorated with their school colors.
Holly Powell, extension agent, 4-H youth development, will be in attendance with information on the Greene County 4-H program.
There will be games including pin the tail on the cow, ring toss, rope the cow, and free beef products to sample as Greeneville and Greene County pay homage to beef producers, according to Emily Poe, event chairman.
Free food to be sampled during the evening will be provided by Greene County Farm Bureau Women, Greene County Livestock Association and the Greene County Angus Association. The FFA chapters will be competing in a chili cook-off.
Major sponsors of the event are Greene County Farm Bureau and Greene Farmers Co-Op. For more information on the Beef Day Celebration, call the Greene County Partnership at 638-4111 or Emily Poe at 293-2761.