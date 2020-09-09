LEWISBURG – The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture’s Beef Heifer Development School has been canceled. The one-day school is traditionally held every October at the Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Lewisburg, but like many other events has been called off in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To protect the health, safety and well-being of everyone involved, we thought it best to cancel for 2020,” says Kevin Thompson, director of the Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center.
Thompson says the Center plans to host the Beef Heifer Development School in-person in the fall of 2021. There are online educational resources currently available to beef producers, including the Beef Tour portion of the Milan No-Till Field Day found at milannotill.tennessee.edu.
The Beef Heifer Development School is one of several UT Institute of Agriculture events that have been delayed, canceled or modified due to COVID-19. For the most up-to-date information on Institute field days or other events, visit the Event Calendar at utia.tennessee.edu.
The Tennessee Beef Heifer Development Center was established at the Middle Tennessee AgResearch Center at Lewisburg in 2015 to facilitate research for intensive management practices in heifer development and educate producers on ways to improve the replacement heifer process. The Tennessee Beef Heifer Development Center is a partnership between the UT Institute of Agriculture, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Farmers Co-op.