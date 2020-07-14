NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Beef Promotion Board will meet at 1 p.m. CDT Friday at the Tennessee Beef Industry Council, 530 Brandies Circle Suite A in Murfreesboro.
The meeting is open to the public to attend. Individuals interested in addressing the board should arrive early to be placed on the agenda.
The agenda includes approval of the previous meeting’s minutes, reviews of industry reports and board finances, as well as program updates and annual committee reports.
The Tennessee Beef Promotion Board was created in 2012 by state law to oversee the collection and use of assessments paid by producers for the purpose of promoting beef and beef products in-state. The Board comprises representatives from the Tennessee Livestock Market Association, Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association, Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation, Tennessee Dairy Association and Tennessee Beef Cattle Improvement Initiative.
For more information, contact the Tennessee Department of Agriculture at 615-837-5160.