Producers needing to certify or renew Beef Quality Assurance certification now have two options to complete the certification process. Producers may still attend in-person training sessions at the Greene County Extension office or obtain the certification online.
In-person sessions will be held the second Monday night of each month at 5 p.m. Training will last approximately one hour. For the foreseeable future, attendance will be limited to 12 participants to follow Center for Disease Control social distancing guidelines. As a result of this, persons must pre-register by calling 423-798-1710.
For producers willing to certify online, the process is as follows and can be done at their convenience. First, access the Tennessee Cattlemen’s website at https://www.tncattle.org/ . In the blue banner across the top of the page, select the tab labelled “shop.” Three options will be offered. The first is to purchase BQA training and a one-year membership to the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association for $50; second is an option to purchase the BQA training without a membership for $40; and third is an option to purchase BQA training as an existing member for $20. Select the preferred option and add it to the cart. After paying for the purchase, the producer will receive an email with instructions and a link to provide access to the training and course completion.
Regardless of the choice of training methods, BQA certification is still current for three years. Prices are the same for both training methods. BQA certification must be current at the time of application for the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program.
For more information, call the Greene County Extension office at 423-798-1710.