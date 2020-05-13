The Field School, a beginning farmer training program hosted by the Appalachian RC&D Council, is offering a series of free online workshops on small scale produce and livestock production. The online workshops will be held on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month May through August. They are free to attend but registration is required. To see the full course descriptions and view available registration links, visit https://arcd.org/field-school/session-descriptions/.
The Field School normally offers these workshops as on-farm tours, but due to COVID-19, has moved them online so new farmers can still learn while restrictions on social gatherings are in place. The first workshop will be held Thursday and will feature an interview with farmer Chris Wilson and a recorded tour of her farm, Clover Creek Farm. Wilson raises Certified Humane lamb and eggs and will discuss the ins and outs of getting started with sheep. Attendees will also hear from Jessy Shanks and Anthony Shelton from the University of Tennessee Extension, who will discuss support and cost-share programs for farmers raising small ruminants like sheep and goats.
Future workshops include Sustainable Vegetable Production & Food Safety on May 28, Small Fruit Production & Hemp on June 11, and Sustainable Pasture Management & Rotational Grazing on June 25. ARCD will be monitoring state and CDC recommendations for social gatherings after this point to determine if the remaining summer courses can be offered in person or online.
The Field School is a beginning farmer training program hosted by Appalachian RC&D, Green Earth Connection, and area partners with major support from USDA and Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Field School consists of two sessions held annually; Summer Field School and Winter Business Intensive. The Winter Business Intensive is accredited by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, and graduates of the program can earn two credits toward the Producer Diversification Cost-Share Program. Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council is a 501©3 nonprofit organization serving the six-county region of Northeast Tennessee. The mission of ARCD is to conserve natural resources and improve rural economies through community leadership and enhanced educational opportunities.
For more information on ARCD and its programming, visit arcd.org.