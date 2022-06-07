Brantley Campbell has been named the 2022 National Dairy Month chairman for Greene County, according to a news release.
Campbell was honored May 26 at the Tennessee June Dairy Month Kickoff Event at Battle Mountain Farm in College Grove. The event included recognition from Brian Flowers, president of the American Dairy Association of Tennessee, and Jeff Aiken, Deputy Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The official kickoff celebration recognized Tennessee 4-H members’ efforts to promote National Dairy Month in Tennessee.
Co-sponsored by The Dairy Alliance, the American Dairy Association of Tennessee, 4-H and the Tennessee Farm Bureau, National Dairy Month activities are designed to communicate the value of milk and other dairy products to Tennessee consumers. Chairpersons play a vital role in spreading dairy’s message in their communities.
“I have been in the dairy industry since I was born, anywhere from waking up at 5 a.m. to milk to being there until 12 a.m. cleaning the stalls,” Campbell said. “Being National Dairy Month Chairman means I am doing my part in keeping the dairy industry alive.”
Brantley, a senior at Chuckey-Doak High School, is the son of Brock and Tarah Campbell. Campbell is a member of his school’s Future Farmers of America, BETA Club, National Honors Society, Youth Leadership and tennis team.
“We wish Brantley much success in his role of communicating the nutritional benefits of milk and dairy products to the people in Greene County,” said American Dairy Association of Tennessee president Brian Flowers. “Brantley will appreciate the cooperation of the people there. His interest and enthusiasm will result in a better-informed community from which all will benefit.”
Originally deemed “National Milk Month” by American grocers in 1937, National Dairy Month began to promote dairy consumption during peak milk production in the summer. Today, June’s National Dairy Month continues celebrating with the Southeast’s communities and companies through festivals, contests and even a special night dedicated to dairy farmers at the ballpark.
In 2021, there were an estimated 28,000 Tennessee dairy cows living on 130 dairy farms producing 59 million gallons of milk. The top five milk producing Tennessee counties were: Loudon, Bradley, Monroe, McMinn and Claiborne.
This year’s theme, “Journey to the Center of the Dairy Farm,” encourages families to make milk their first beverage choice due to its unique package of vitamins, minerals and nutrients that are an essential part of a healthy diet. With local media and farm bureaus, dairy farmers will be working alongside The Dairy Alliance to engage consumers through social media, radio contests, T-shirt giveaways, events and more.
For more information on how you can celebrate National Dairy Month, visit www.thedairyalliance.com/dairy-farming/june-dairy-month/.
The non-profit The Dairy Alliance works with schools, health professionals, retailers, dairy processors and the public to promote dairy foods. For more information, visit www.thedairyalliance.com.