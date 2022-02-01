Bristol Motor Speedway will host Farm Expo ’22 Saturday and Sunday.
The event will include farming exhibitions and vendors, activities and contests, live music and more at the speedway’s South Building, according to a news release. The hall will be filled with tractors, trucks, farm, garden and outdoor equipment. Attendees will find food items, gifts, crafts and shopping in the Country Fair and Ladies’ Market area.
Agricultural extension agents from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, master gardeners, and other agricultural experts will be on hand to share their knowledge. Teaching Stage seminars will be presented throughout the weekend on a variety of topics.
Other activities will include live music and dancing, a charity auction and a petting zoo.
Show hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults, with children 12 and younger admitted free. For more information, visit www.farmexpotn.com .