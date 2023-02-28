Members of the Chuckey-Doak High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter placed first in Regional competition at Herbert College of Agriculture on the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, campus.
The team competed Feb. 18 in the Agricultural Sales contest, beating out teams from across East Tennessee.
The C-DHS team members included: Addison McKechnie, Kaytlin Hoxie, Kenna Combs and Avery Armstrong. The group now moves on to represent the chapter at the state-level contest held in March at the annual State FFA Convention in Gatlinburg.
The Agricultural Sales contest is designed to develop and demonstrate much needed skills such as public speaking, critical thinking, and verbal communication for students.
The contest requires four team members and is comprised of three sections. There is a written test portion containing questions about sales and business practices, along with other related content about products being sold.
The event uses a new product line for students to sell each year, with this year being various Purina Animal Health cattle supplement products. Then, there is an individual and group sales presentation in which students must formulate sales plans and conduct one-on-one sales conversations.
For more information on FFA at C-DHS, see the Facebook page, "Chuckey Doak FFA."