Chuckey-Doak High School Future Farmers of America member Dawson Gibson competed in the East Tennessee Invitational Dairy Handlers Contest on Aug. 23 at the Appalachian Fairgrounds. Gibson placed fourth at the event, qualifying to compete at the state Dairy Handlers contest in Nashville. The contest is based upon students' ability in exhibiting dairy animals in a show atmosphere. Gibson exhibited dairy heifers and cows during the regional contest. Participants must properly set up and exhibit animals for judges and other event contestants to maximize the animal's appearance and viewpoints for the audience.