C-DHS FFA Takes 3rd Place At State Dairy Evaluation Contest Aug 30, 2022 From left, Angel Bermudez, Harley Davidson, Kaytie Hoxie, and Drew Neas placed third in the State Dairy Evaluation contest held Aug. 22 in Wilson County at the Tennessee State Fair. Photo Special To The Sun Chuckey-Doak High School Futures Farmers of America (FFA) students competed in the State Dairy Evaluation contest held Aug. 22 in Wilson County at the Tennessee State Fair.The team placed third in the state and included team member Kaytie Hoxie placing as the sixth highest individual.The competition includes three portions with a written exam, oral reasons and class placings.Students took a written exam composed of various dairy industry knowledge questions.Students then had six classes of dairy heifers and cows to evaluate and rank.Finally, students prepared and delivered oral reasons that explain and justify their placings of the livestock using anatomical and accepted industry terminology.