Roger and Kim Carter recently received their Honorary State Future Farmers of America (FFA) Degrees at the 95th State FFA Convention in Gatlinburg, the organization announced in a news release.
The Honorary State FFA Degree is the highest honorary degree this association can award, and it is presented at the Annual State FFA Convention.
Farmers, school superintendents, principals, members of boards of education, chapter advisors, teachers, staff members in agricultural education, business people and others who are helping to advance agricultural education and the FFA and who have rendered outstanding service, may be elected to honorary membership by a majority vote of the members present at any regular meeting or convention.
The purpose of the degree program is to recognize individuals who have rendered outstanding service to the regional and state agricultural education programs.
The Carters have been true assets to the Greene County Agricultural Education/FFA Community, said Chuck Michel, North Greene High School agriculture teacher. They have worked tirelessly securing funding from various businesses for the Greene County Agricultural Education Foundation.
These proceeds have been passed on to students for college scholarships to assist them with their secondary education expenses. Funds are also channeled to the four agricultural education programs to assist with program needs and operations.
This past year, Roger Carter has worked with a local tractor and equipment dealership to secure a free tractor lease for each Greene County High School to use to teach tractor safety and operation to agricultural education students.
He serves as president of the Greene County Agriculture Education Foundation, and the Carters have also secured funds and donations from various businesses and donors to help purchase tractor equipment to be used at the schools.
The Carters have also been active in the North Greene FFA Alumni Chapter where they have assisted in conducting numerous fundraising projects to help curb travel expenses for FFA members, along with providing scholarships to senior FFA members.
Some of the fundraisers they have assisted with implementing include FFA fruit sales, barbecue sales, FFA plant sales and most recently a successful FFA Alumni auction which generated thousands of dollars for the support of North Greene FFA Chapter.
Roger Carter has the unique talent to make contact with possible donors and communicate the importance of agricultural education/FFA and the positive impact these programs have on young people and their future careers.
He also is active in the Mount Carmel Ruritan and the Greene County Optimist Clubs. He has a tremendous desire to help others.
“I have never been around anyone that has the energy and tenacity to help others in my career of being an agricultural education teacher,” Michel said. “The Carters are certainly deserving of the State Honorary FFA Degree for their service to the Greene County Agricultural Education and FFA members.”