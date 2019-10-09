Chuckey-Doak FFA Attends MTSU Horse Evaluation Event 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Chuckey-Doak High School’s Future Farmers of America Chapter competed in the State FFA Horse Evaluation Career Development event Sept. 17 at Middle Tennessee State University. In the competition, students advanced their knowledge in equine science, selection, care and well-being, management and production of horses. Students were also provided the opportunity to evaluate, make decisions and orally justify their decisions on conformation traits and performance of horses. Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save