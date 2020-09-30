The Chuckey-Doak FFA presented State Sen. Steve Southerland with the Honorary Chapter FFA Degree in a meeting this month at Chuckey-Doak High School. The Honorary Chapter Degree is the highest honor an individual chapter can bestow upon an individual for exceptional service to agriculture, agricultural education or FFA. Southerland was instrumental in the acquisition of the Greene Valley Developmental Center greenhouse for use at Chuckey-Doak for its agriculture program. Southerland serves as chairman of the Energy, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee within the State Legislature in Nashville. “He is consistently a strong support of agricultural education and other agricultural programs in our state,” read a statement from the program. “The Chuckey-Doak FFA would like to thank Senator Southerland for his assistance.” Pictured, from left, are Hayden Sampson, CDHS FFA vice-president; Sharon Necessary, CDHS associate principal; Chase Murray, CDHS FFA advisor; Southerland; Larkin Clemmer, CDHS FFA advisor; and Shelby Garland, CDHS FFA president.