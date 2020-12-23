From left, Hayden Sampson, Damian Garland, Brantley Campbell and Kaylee Brooks with the Chuckey-Doak FFA Chapter competed in the District FFA Public Speaking LDEs held at Chuckey-Doak High School on Dec. 8. Brooks competed in the FFA Creed LDE. She placed first and is the district champion. Sampson competed in the prepared public speaking LDE, placing second. Garland competed in the extemporaneous public speaking LDE, placing second. Campbell competed in the employment skills LDE, placing second. The four students will advance to the sub-regional competition to be held at a later date. Through Career and Leadership Development Events, participating FFA members in grades nine to 12 are challenged to develop critical thinking skills and effective decision-making skills, foster teamwork and promote communication while recognizing the value of ethical competition and individual achievement.