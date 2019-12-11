The Chuckey-Doak High School Future Farmers of America Parliamentary Procedure Team won the sub-regional contest Nov. 26 at West Greene High School to advance to regional competition Dec. 9 at Walters State Community College. The team placed second and will advance to the state-level competition in March at the Tennessee State FFA Convention. Through the Parliamentary Procedure Leadership Development event, students have learned to effectively participate in a business meeting while developing leadership, research, problem solving and critical thinking skills, teacher Chase Murray said. Students have to take a parliamentary knowledge exam, do a Robert’s Rules of Order book search activity and give an 11-minute demonstration of parliamentary law. Team members pictured from left are Madelin Miser, Hannah Lovergine, EJ Flannery, Shelby Garland, Kimberly Kidd and Ally Burgner.