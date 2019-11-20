The Chuckey-Doak High School Future Farmers of America Chapter won the District Parliamentary Procedure Contest held Nov. 14 at North Greene High School. Parliamentary Procedure Leadership Development Event students are encouraged to learn to effectively participate in a business meeting and develop their leadership, research, problem solving skills and critical thinking skills. They present a main motion and must demonstrate how to present five other types of motions and answer oral questions pertaining to the motions presented. Team members are, from left: Hannah Lovergine, Allyson Burgner, Madelin Miser, Kimberly Kidd, EJ Flannery, Shelby Garland.