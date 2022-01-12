The Chuckey-Doak FFA Parliamentary Procedure Team took home first place in the FFA Regional Contest held at Walters State Community College in December. They were tasked with completing an exam from Robert’s Rules of Order to test their knowledge of parliamentary law, research questions from Robert’s Rules of Order, and presenting an 11-minute demonstration addressing an item of business with required motions to complete. They have earned their way to the State Competition to be held during the Tennessee FFA State Convention in March. Team members pictured are, from left in front row, Kaytie Hoxie and Addison McKechnie; from left in back row, Ryan Lehan, Hayden Sampson, Brantley Campbell and Damian Garland.