The dates for the 2021 Winter Master Beef Producer classes offered by the UT Extension, Greene County office, have been set, according to a news release.
All in-person seats for the class have been filled, therefore all remaining registrations will be virtual. There is no limit to the number of people who can participate virtually, so registration is unlimited, but the deadline to pay the class fee is Jan. 8, 2021 by 5 p.m. Participants may pay by check in person or by mail as long as it is received by the close of business on Jan. 8.
To take part virtually, participants will need a reliable internet connection, a computer with a webcam and microphone and a valid email address that is checked regularly. Organizers will schedule a “dry run” to ensure that everyone has the ZOOM platform properly installed and can communicate, according to the news release.
Classes will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. each night of the schedule and attendance will be taken. Participants must attend each night and participate in the interactive portion of the program to receive certification. Class dates are Jan. 21, 26, 28, and Feb. 4, 9, 16 and 18.
Call 423-798-1710 for a registration form or with questions. The office will be closed Dec. 21-25 in observance of the Christmas holiday and Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day. Otherwise, it will be open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Email extension agent and county director Milton Orr at morr3@utk.edu anytime.