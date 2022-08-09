CROSSVILLE – As landowners and gardeners plan their fall landscapes and gardens, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is gearing up to provide valuable resources that will help them be successful.
The annual Fall Gardener’s Festival, hosted at the Plateau AgResearch and Education Center in Crossville in conjunction with the Cumberland County Master Gardeners, will be in-person and feature a variety of presentations by UT AgResearch and UT Extension experts.
“We have a great line-up of presenters and are anticipating a successful day,” says Walt Hitch, director of the Plateau AgResearch and Education Center. “We look forward to once again hosting an in-person event. Mark your calendars today and plan to join us.”
In addition to presentations, educational workshops, wagon tours, exhibits and opportunities to visit with garden vendors, attendees can visit with experts in a special Ask-the-Expert session. This year, Jeff Harvey, president of the American Conifer Society, will attend as an expert to answer questions.
The 13 tent presentations include:
Edible Landscaping
Bountiful Backyard Berries
Appalachian Natives and Folklore
Tricky Tree Fruits
Ground Covers: How Low Can You Grow?
Managing Fruit and Vegetable Disease
Best Management Practices for Woody Ornamentals and Trees in the Landscape
Top 10 Landscape Mistakes
Fall Lawn Care Tasks
Pollinators in the Garden
Rain Gardening for Tennessee Smart Yards
Conifers for Today’s Gardens
Iris and Pineapple Lilies: Two Great Perennials for the Sunny Spot
Pesticide recertification points are available during the following presentations:
Managing Fruit and Vegetable Disease
Best Management Practices for Woody Ornamentals and Trees in the Landscape
Pollinators in the Garden
Fall Lawn Care Tasks
Sign up at the presentation tents for the recertification points.
The Fall Gardeners’ Festival takes place Aug. 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the first program starts at 9 a.m. The event is free to attend and food is available for purchase.