LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Farm Credit Mid-America has announced the new structure of its executive committee and leadership team under new President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Wagner.
Wagner assumed the top leadership position at the financial services cooperative in December. Wagner spent his first 30 days in the role asking questions and listening to feedback and ideas from both inside and outside of the organization, according to a news release.
“The conversations I’ve had over the past 30 days have allowed me to best understand the needs of our customers, teammates, and business partners with fresh eyes and ears,” said Wagner. “Our newly announced leadership structure builds on the positive momentum we are experiencing and enables our association to continue our past successes and prepare for the future.”
Farm Credit Mid-America’s Executive Committee is now comprised of ten officers who report directly to Wagner. They are: Keith Lane, chief of staff; Art Whaley, chief lending officer of Rural 1st; Vince Bailey, chief credit officer; Mark Hanna, chief risk officer; Kevin Geron, chief information officer; Chuck Millhollan, chief operating officer; Heather Vidourek, chief administrative officer; and Steve Zagar, chief financial officer.
In addition to the roles above, the executive committee will soon fill the roles of chief lending officer of agriculture and chief lending officer of diversified markets. Keith Lane will serve in these roles in the interim.
Farm Credit Mid-America’s leadership team develops, shapes and leads organizational strategy. In addition to the executive committee, the leadership team is comprised of the following individuals and roles: Steve Witges, agricultural lending, Indiana; Tara Durbin, agricultural lending, Ohio; Mark Barker, agricultural lending, Kentucky; Tim Williams, agricultural lending, Tennessee; Kristie Philips, general counsel, corporate operations; Dan Robertson, general counsel, lending and chief compliance officer; Daro Mott, strategic projects; Mark Vidourek, credit food and agribusiness; Steve Childs, customer experience.
“Every individual on the leadership team demonstrates an unwavering commitment to our purpose of securing the future of rural communities and agriculture,” Wagner said. “They represent every team member in our association, and together we are delivering an outstanding experience to our customers each and every day.”