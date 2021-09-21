MCMINNVILLE – Farm Credit Mid-America announced Garrison Holmes’ new role as crop insurance specialist serving customers across East Tennessee.
Holmes will assist customers in selecting from a range of federally affiliated and private crop insurance products designed to help them leverage opportunities and mitigate risk, according to a news release. Holmes is available to meet with customers and provide on-farm service to help them develop tailored plans that meet the unique needs of their operation.
“Garrison brings a solid background in developing risk management strategies that help our local farmers secure the future of agriculture,” said Brandon Gilles, regional vice president with Farm Credit Mid-America. “We are excited to see him step into this next role and provide our customers with specialized expertise and solutions tailored to the needs of their farms.”
Farm Credit Mid-America is an agricultural lending cooperative serving farmers, rural residents and agribusinesses throughout Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. The Association’s crop insurance agents are non-commissioned and focus solely on crop insurance, allowing them to offer deep industry specialization to customers, according to the news release.
Holmes previously served as a crop insurance specialist and financial officer at Farm Credit Mid-America. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Tennessee Technology University in 2016.