Farm Life Apr 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Reader Dale Tucker of Baileyton shared this photo he called "Spring Day on Wines Road." Photo Special To The Sun/Dale Tucker Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Planning Commission OKs Site Plans For Planet Fitness, Tractor Supply Kuykendall To Lead Chuckey-Doak Football Mixed-Use Development Planned For Yates Building Site Dodgeball Tournament A Hit For Isaiah 117 House Future Therapy Dog Safely Makes Trek From War-Torn Ukraine To South Greene Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.