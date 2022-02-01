NASHVILLE – A statewide survey conducted for the “Farm to Tap” campaign, led by the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild, found that Tennessee beer consumers are strongly supportive of the initiative to increase the use of in-state farm products among local breweries and would be more likely to purchase craft beers containing Tennessee grown ingredients.
The online survey included 502 Tennesseans aged 21 and older who say they purchased beer in the past year for personal consumption. The Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild, which represents nearly 60 of the state’s independent breweries, is working in conjunction with the state Department of Agriculture to increase the use of locally grown farm products in craft beers brewed in Tennessee.
“Our survey results show strong support for Tennessee farmers. Craft beer lovers throughout the state are more likely to buy craft beer made with Tennessee sourced ingredients,” said Sharon Cheek, executive director of the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild. “We believe Tennessee farmers will experience a positive impact as the craft beer industry continues to grow.”
The survey findings include:
- 50% of consumers usually choose either craft beer, or craft and national/import beer equally
- 51% have visited a brew pub or taproom in past year
- 74% say they like craft beer because it tastes better than national brands, and 91% they enjoy the variety of styles
- 95% say they feel good about supporting locally owned small business that provide jobs at craft breweries
- 83% and 84%, respectively, say craft breweries’ use of Tennessee farm products would encourage consumers to buy more craft beer and that they personally would be more likely to do so
- 91% support state’s effort to promote Tennessee farm products by businesses
- 79% would be willing to pay slightly more for craft beer if ingredients included Tennessee farm products
Cheek says the survey results are encouraging on a number of fronts, not only for the Farm to Tap campaign but for the increasing number of small, independent breweries that are practicing their craft in big cities and small towns across the state.
The Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild will host its first “Farm to Tap” festival on Saturday, Feb. 26, from noon to 4 p.m. at Suttree Landing Park in Knoxville. This event is the first of three festivals planned across Tennessee, with other festivals in Nashville on March 12 and Memphis on April 16. Each festival will include 20-plus breweries that feature Tennessee-grown ingredients in their products. Early bird tickets are $40, and day-of tickets are $50. This entry fee provides festival participants the chance to interact with brewers and Pick Tennessee Products partners, purchase food and drink from food trucks and vendors. For tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/farm-to-taptm-knoxville-tickets-221038400807 .
The Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild is a nonprofit membership organization representing independent craft breweries across Tennessee. For more information about the guild, visit www.tncraftbrewers.org/. For more information about Farm to Tap, visit www.farmtotap.org/.