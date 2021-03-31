FFA Is ‘Dynamic Youth Organization,’ Noon Rotary Told

FFA is “more than cows, sows and plows,” said Chase Murray (top row, fourth from left), agriculture instructor at Chuckey Doak High School. Murray and CDHS senior Shelby Garland (seated beside him) addressed the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club March 9 via Zoom video conference. Once known as Future Farmers of America, the national student organization is “about beakers, speakers and job seekers,” he said, explaining how FFA helps students in leadership development, personal growth and future career success. The teacher said CDHS has four agriculture paths: animal science, plant science, agricultural engineering and applied sciences, and agribusiness management. For more information on FFA, visit ffa.org