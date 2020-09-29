Registration for the sixth year of Field School’s Winter Business Intensive is now underway. The Appalachian Resource Conservation & Development Council will begin the sixth installment of the region’s only beginning farmer training program that is accredited by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. This accreditation allows graduates to qualify for two education credits toward the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program Producer Diversification Cost-Share Program.
Field School is the first program outside of the University of Tennessee to receive accreditation.
Field School’s Winter Business Intensive consists of eight live and interactive webinars held November through March on topics ranging from creating a business plan to marketing for farms to farm finances and legal matters. These sessions are taught by more than 20 agriculture experts from USDA Extension, NRCS, Farm Service Agency, and more, plus experienced local farmers who provide an inside look into their operations. There are additional monthly webinars planned for students who wish to network with and workshop their business plans with their peers. The first workshop will be on Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.
In addition to expert instruction, students will receive a hard copy of the book “Whole Farm Management” and additional digital resources to assist with the construction of their business plans. All students will retain access to the recorded webinars that they can use for future reference or as backup in case they miss a live webinar. Students may also purchase a supplemental hard copy of the digital resources if they wish.
The Field School Winter Business Intensive is geared toward farmers with some on-farm experience so they can hone a business idea. While some of the resources discussed in the classes will be just for Tennessee farmers, the vast majority of the information will be useful for farmers living anywhere in the U.S. The workshops will be conducted online over Zoom, with the option to listen by phone for those who don’t have a strong enough internet connection.
The Field School Winter Business Intensive early registration deadline is Oct. 15. To register and find more details and, got to https://arcd.org/field-school/ .
Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council is a nonprofit organization serving the six-county region of Northeast Tennessee. The mission of ARCD is to conserve natural resources and improve rural economies through community leadership and enhanced educational opportunities. For more information on ARCD and its programming, visit arcd.org .