Free Workshop To Focus On Local Food, Producers Feb 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The USA Regenerative Agricultural Alliance will host a free winter workshop 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.The workshop will be held at The Warehouse at Wilson Hill, 145 Wilson Hill Road, next to the Greeneville Airport.The workshop includes a free brunch made with locally produced food at 11 a.m. limited to 50 guests.The event aims to help community members learn about "becoming more informed food consumers,” and the importance of supporting local farmers, according to an informational flyer.USA Regenerative Agriculture is partnering with area farmers to host the event, and local producers will be in attendance.Registration can be completed online at www.usaregenalliance.org/events or by phone at 888-574-9472. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Industry Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Belk Transforms Local Store Into First Outlet Burger Shack Serves Up A Slice Of Bean Barn Tullock Hits Nine 3s, Knights Split At Cosby Rebels, Lady Rebels Clinch First In District 1-2A Belk Reopening Jan. 30 As Outlet Store