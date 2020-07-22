Greene County young farmer Eric Southerland is the district V winner in the Tennessee Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Achievement Award contest.
The results were announced during the Tennessee Young Farmers and Ranchers Summer Conference held at the headquarters of the Tennessee Farm Bureau in Columbia.
As a fruit, vegetable, row crop and cattle farmer, Southerland was named this year’s district V winner based upon his farm and financial records from 2019, in addition to his leadership on the farm, in his community and in Farm Bureau.
On his family’s 125-acre farm, he produces hay, corn, alfalfa, wheat, tomatoes, pumpkins, potatoes and many other fruits and vegetables. Southerland also runs a greenhouse operation called “Sunny Hill Greenhouses,” where he has a total of nine greenhouses containing many different vegetables and flowers he sells to the public.
Southerland has been very involved with the Greene County Farm Bureau as well as the Young Farmer and Rancher program for many years. In 2018, he was elected the county’s Young Farmers and Ranchers chairman and in 2019, he was elected as the district’s vice chairman.
For this achievement, Southerland receives $200 cash and $1,000 in Tennessee Farm Bureau services.