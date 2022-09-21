Greene County 4-H members, from left, Erin Casteel, Emma Grace Meadows and Andrew Cloyd pose for a photo with their Champion Team and Overall High Individual awards at the Eastern Region Dairy Judging Contest that occurred Sept. 10 at the Tennessee Valley Fair in Knoxville.
The Greene County 4-H Honor Club officer team are, from left, Community Service Co-Chair Mason Phillbeck; Vice-President Cannon Wilhoit; President Layla McKee; Secretary Randy Strickland; and Service Co-Chair Emma Grace Meadows.
Greene County 4-H members, from left, Erin Casteel, Emma Grace Meadows and Andrew Cloyd pose for a photo with their Champion Team and Overall High Individual awards at the Eastern Region Dairy Judging Contest that occurred Sept. 10 at the Tennessee Valley Fair in Knoxville.
Photo Special To The Sun
The Greene County 4-H Honor Club officer team are, from left, Community Service Co-Chair Mason Phillbeck; Vice-President Cannon Wilhoit; President Layla McKee; Secretary Randy Strickland; and Service Co-Chair Emma Grace Meadows.
The Greene County 4-H Honor Club met for its monthly meeting on Sept. 15.
During this meeting, the club elected county officers who will serve for the next year and assist 4-H Agent Christian Dalton, in maintaining and growing the 4-H program in Greene County.
The club also facilitated the monthly service project with this month’s service being the creation of chew toys for local animal shelters. There were also congratulations made to the Junior High Dairy Judging team, with members Andrew Cloyd (2nd Overall High Individual), Emma Grace Meadows (7th Overall High Individual), and Erin Casteel (1st Overall High Individual), who placed as the Champion Team at the Eastern Region Dairy Contest on Sept. 10 at the Tennessee Valley Fair in Knoxville.
The Greene County 4-H Shooting Sports team was also congratulated as they will send two members, Mason Phillbeck and Robby Hinman, to the Tennessee 4-H Shotgun invitational on Sept. 24.
Anyone interested in 4-H should contact Dalton at the Greene County Extension Office.