4-H Youth from across the state of Tennessee came together to celebrate the 76th year of Tennessee State 4-H Congress at the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville.
4-H youth from across the state were split into Senator and Representative groups and then were given an opportunity to learn how to vote, debate, and pass/veto different bills. This was a unique and great learning experience that plays such an important role in Tennessee's State Government. The participants also had the chance to discuss, ask questions, and meet their county Representative and Senator.
Greene County 4-H'ers Bailey Ricker, Randy Strickland, and Hailey Williamson took this opportunity to meet Rep. David Hawk and Sen. Steve Southerland. Graciously, Gov. Bill Lee spoke to all of the 4-H Congress attendees about what opportunities 4-H has given to current and past members and how it positively influenced his younger self.
4-H students also received hands-on learning at the electronic ballot box, as they voted for new 4-H State Officers. Each 4-H student participated in at least two of these service projects including; DISC Leadership, An Escape Room in a Box, Leadership Games, Ag in the Classroom, and a Service Project for PAWS, which is a humane society in Murfreesboro.
4-H Congress has enlightened not just me, but all of 4-H to Encourage, Embrace, and Empower one another.