The Greene County Shooting Sports program was the recipient of a NRA grant to offset ammunition costs and team apparel, according to a news release. This program allows youth from fourth through 12th grades to learn about firearm safety and develop target shooting skills.
This year’s squad is advancing to the state 4H Shotgun Jamboree in Nashville on May 7. This competition allows the participants to showcase their skills in both trap and skeet. Last year’s senior team advanced to the 4H Invitational Contest in Maury County.
This year’s competition team is comprised of six members — five senior team members and one junior member. The senior members are Randy Strickland, Mason Philbeck, Robbie Hinman, Kevin Beddingfield, Baylor Wagner. Archer Tippins is the junior member.
For more information on the 4H Shooting Sports Program, and other 4H opportunities, visit the FaceBook page 4H of Greene County TN or call its office at 423-798-1710 and speak with 4H Agent Christian Dalton.