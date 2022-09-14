Pictured are scholarship recipients and donors. Seated from left are Hayden Sampson, Blake Cochran and Brayden Greenlee; standing are Roger Carter, Stacy Bolton, Ricky Shepherd, Robin Shepherd, Walter Johnson, Matt Profitt, LeAnna Beeler and Danny Venerable
FFA advisors and donors seated from left, CDHS advisors Chase Murray and Larkin Clemmer, NGHS advisor Kim Casteel, SGHS advisors Jeremiah Harrison and Chelsey Burns, and WGHS FFA member Koralee Knight; standing from left, Roger Carter, Stacy Bolton, Ricky Shepherd, Robin Shepherd, Walter Johnson, Matt Profitt, LeAnna Beeler and Danny Venerable
The Greene County Agriculture Education Foundation held its 4th Annual Awards Banquet on July 21 at the Mt. Pleasant Memorial Building. The banquet was a time to recognize the 24 local businesses who have donated to the Foundation, award scholarships, and donate funds to each of the Future Farmers of America Chapters.
The foundation awarded three local FFA Members a $1,000 scholarships. These are the 45th, 46th, and 47th scholarships the foundation has awarded, according to a news release. The scholarships were awarded to Hayden Sampson, Blake Cochran and Brayden Greenlee.
Sampson is the son of Kristie and Keith Sampson and graduated from Chuckey-Doak High School where he was active in the FFA Chapter. He plans to pursue a degree in food science at UT Knoxville this fall.
Cochran and Greenlee both are graduates of North Greene High School and were active in the FFA Chapter.
Cochran is the son of David and Rebecca Cochran. He plans to pursue a degree in industrial electricity at TCAT in the fall.
Greenlee is the son of Rocky and Carol Greenlee. He plans to pursue a degree in electrical engineering at Northeast State in the fall.
Each of the four county FFA Chapters were presented checks for $800 from the Foundation. Each chapter is able to use the funds to help purchase supplies needed for their shop projects and agriculture education.
Roger Carter recognized the businesses that were present who donated to the foundation to make the scholarships and chapter donations available.
The keynote speaker at the banquet was Aundrea Gunter, who was a 2001 recipient of the foundation’s scholarship. Her talk included memories of all her time in FFA at North Greene High School. “She congratulated the scholarship winners and told them the best was yet to come,” the news release said.