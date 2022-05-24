Agricultural producers who have not yet completed their crop acreage reports after spring planting should make an appointment with the Greene County Farm Service Agency (FSA) before the applicable deadline, the agency said in a news release.
An acreage report documents a crop grown on a farm or ranch and its intended uses. Filing an accurate and timely acreage report for all crops and land uses, including failed acreage and prevented planted acreage, can prevent the loss of benefits.
HOW TO FILE
The following acreage reporting dates are applicable for Greene County:
July 15 — Corn, soybeans, tobacco, perennial forage (hay and pasture), spring/summer fruits and vegetables. Contact the Greene County Office for other crop reporting dates not listed.
July 31 — Hemp
Service Center staff continue to work with agricultural producers via phone, email, and other digital tools if preferred. The Greene County Service Center is open to visitors. Contact the Greene County FSA office to set up an appointment.
To file a crop acreage report, you will need to provide:
Crop and crop type or variety
Intended use of the crop
Number of acres of the crop
Map with approximate boundaries for the crop
Planting dates
Planting pattern, when applicable
Producer shares
Irrigation practices
Acreage prevented from planting, when applicable
Other information as required
ACREAGE REPORTING DETAILS
The following exceptions apply to acreage reporting dates:
If the crop has not been planted by the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.
If a producer acquires additional acreage after the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendar days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.
Producers should also report crop acreage they intended to plant, but due to natural disaster, were unable to plant. Prevented planting acreage must be reported on form CCC-576, Notice of Loss, no later than 15 calendar days after the final planting date as established by FSA and USDA’s Risk Management Agency.
Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP-covered crops is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.
For more information, contact the Greene County FSA office at 423-638-4771.